Teens charged in fatal Niagara Street fire

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.