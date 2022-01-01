A 17-year-old teen was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital after being struck by a car while crossing Hyde Park Boulevard north of Pine Avenue.
The collision occurred ab out 10:45 p.m. Friday. City officials said it did not appear the teen was in the crosswalk at the time of the accident. He suffered head and arm injuries. He was listed in stable condition on Saturday.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and is cooperating in the investigation.
