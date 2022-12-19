For nearly a year, many of the items have remained in place — seemingly untouched by the countless passersby on foot and in vehicles each day. Under other circumstances, the stuffed animals and fading photographs might have been collected and discarded of long ago.
But not these items — placed at Washington and West Sixth streets in Jamestown that have weathered the snow, the sun and the rain since early January. These make up the makeshift memorial to Alexis Hughan not far from where she was tragically killed while crossing the road.
“She was just a unique and creative young lady, and she was just finding her way in this world — she was awesome,” Alexis’ father, Jeff Hughan, told The Post-Journal in a recent interview.
Known as Lex and Lexy, the 15-year-old girl and 10th-grader at Jamestown High School lost her life in a tragic accident last New Year’s Eve. This Christmas will mark the first either family will be together without her for the holiday.
“It’s been terrible for us and our whole family,” Hughan said. “My mom, she’s really shaken up over it. I’m still shaken up over it now that it’s coming around the one-year anniversary.”
Her mother, Sara Rafaloski, said the last 11 1/2 months seem to have gone by fast. and as Christmas and the one-year anniversary of Alexis’ passing approaches, she’s noticed even more how quickly the days go by.
“I don’t know if it’s more the anniversary or the fact that this anniversary coming up to it is ‘holiday family time,’” she said. “You know, Christmas, I’m not buying gifts for her.”
‘LIGHT OF MY LIFE’
Hughan remembers his daughter as being kind and quirky, often seen wearing her favorite green frog bucket hat with its eyes popping out on top.
“She was just a giving, caring person and she always looked out for everybody else,” he said. “But she looked out for herself also, and she was fun and she was the light of my life.”
Rafaloski, an instructor at Infinity Visual & Performing Arts, still enjoys hearing stories of Alexis from those who knew her. Many of those tales come from her daughter’s “besties,” a handful of her closest friends.
“If she wanted to go with her friends, I know most of the parents of her besties, and we would all just watch each other’s kids,” Rafaloski said.
But Alexis also enjoyed her personal time as a teenager.
“I did let her experience a lot of things more independently,” Rafaloski added, “because apparently she needed that short time to feel adulthood in this life, because it was taken away from her.”
Born Jan. 27, 2006, in Dunkirk, Alexis had many talents that were shaped at a young age. She was described as an artist, musician, actor and dancer — artistic abilities, “developed and nurtured” her obituary notes, as a student at Infinity beginning when she was 3 years old.
After Alexis died, Rafaloski said many of her students at Infinity drew her pictures of her daughter. She keeps some of those drawings in her office at work.
“Every time I look back I realize that some of these students here, they really did dance with her every year,” she said, “and, you know, they really were affected by this too. I didn’t realize how much this really affected everybody.”
‘IT JUST FELT UNREAL’
Hughan can still recall in vivid detail the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2021.
Alexis had gone out for a walk as she often did, but Hughan said he became worried when she didn’t return home.
“I went out looking for her about 10 or 15 minutes later, because she wouldn’t answer her phone,” he said. “I saw a bunch of police cars and ambulances and the streets were blocked off. So, I just kept pleading with her, you know, like trying to call her and say, ‘Alexis, answer your phone. I just want to make sure you’re safe and OK.’”
Hughan parked his car near the intersection of West Sixth and Washington and approached an officer. However, after seeing her shoe in the road, he knew something terrible had happened.
“It felt like something out of a movie. It just felt unreal,” he said.
BEING REMEMBERED
A permanent memorial for Alexis has been proposed at Dow Park in Jamestown. The site would be across the street from where she died.
Alexis is being remembered in other ways as well.
Julie Rockastle, owner of the Heron Farm and Event Center in Sherman, recently presented a check for $3,850 to the Jamestown High School Attendance Counseling Center to establish the Lexy Hughan Sunshine Fund. Jamestown Public Schools said money was raised from the fourth annual Heron Trail Run on Sunday, Aug. 14.
“(Lexy) shared joy when it was needed and was always the friend with a spontaneous idea,” said Faith Graham, high school ENL teacher. “Lexy often ate lunch (at the JHS Attendance Counseling Center) and introduced many other students to that space — young people she encountered who were in need of peace and quiet, and to feel accepted and loved — no matter what life brought their way.”
At the request of Rafaloski and Hughan, the funds will be used to purchase supplies and activities for the Attendance Counseling Center.
The Lexy Hughan Memorial Fund also was established through the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation. The goal of the fund is to provide special group classes and workshops every year for Infinity students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.