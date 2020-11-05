Teen falls off cliff near Artpark

A teenager suffered lacerations to the head after falling off a cliff along the Niagara Scene Parkway on Thursday afternoon.
Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said officers were called to investigate at around 1 p.m. after receiving reports of an individual falling off the cliff near the parkway.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a juvenile at the top of the cliff who said he and another teen were exploring the area when the other teen fell. The juvenile had lost sight of the victim, but told police he could still hear him.
Officers were dispatched to the lower trail at Artpark where they located the 13-year-old male who was transported to Oshiei Children's Hospital by Upper Mountain medics for treatment of lacerations to the head.
Lewiston Police were assisted by New York State Park Police, U.S. Border Patrol. New York State Police, Niagara County Sheriffs, Upper Mountain Fire Co. and Lewiston Fire Co. No. 1.
