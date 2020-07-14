Teen charged with stealing vehicle with child inside

A 13-year-old boy has been charged after police say he stole a car with a baby in the backseat late Monday.
Niagara Falls police said the juvenile suspect, who is facing a charge of fourth-degree grand larceny, has been issued an appearance ticket for Niagara Falls family court.
In addition, police said the father of the baby, who left the child in the car while it was running when he went into a convenience store at the corner of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue, has been cited for leaving an unattended motor vehicle and a car seat violation.
Police said the same juvenile had stolen a car left running outside the same store on Friday July 10.
Officers were called just after 10 p.m. Monday to a report of a stolen vehicle with an 8-month-old in the backseat. Police said the child’s father advised officers that he left the baby in the backseat of the car, which was left running as he went into the store. The father stated that when he exited the store a few minutes later, the car with the baby inside was no longer where he parked it. Falls police said patrol officers immediately flooded the area in search of the stolen vehicle and, within 20 minutes of the initial call, Officer Raul Parker located the vehicle with the baby still in the backseat in the 600 block of 17th Street. The baby was reunited with family members and was not injured during the incident.
Officer Darren Desantis was instrumental in developing information relating to the location of the vehicle, while Juvenile Detective Ted Weed Jr coordinated the arrest, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.