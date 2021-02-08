Tedesco Construction Services acquired by Montante Construction

Montante Construction, a full-service construction management and general contracting firm, has an agreement in place to acquire Niagara Falls business Tedesco Construction Services, an established leader in the design and construction of pre-engineered metal building systems.
Tedesco is a third-generation family owned and operated business based in the Falls that has been doing work in Western New York and nationally for more than 35 years. Each year, Tedesco maintains a 25% market share of the pre-engineered metal building business in the region.
Tedesco’s recent projects include the Murchie Family Fieldhouse at the University at Buffalo, the operations and commissary buildings at Bills Stadium, Niagara University’s Clet Hall and the Cornerstone Ice Arena in Lockport.
Montante Construction and Tedesco also worked closely together on the construction of the Bridgestone APM manufacturing facility in Sanborn.
The addition of Tedesco provides Montante with access to leading prefab building solutions, according to company officials, and further enhances its design, build, and operational capabilities.
“The commercial, logistics and industrial markets in the Buffalo Niagara region are very strong,” said Doug Elia, president of Montante Construction. “Tedesco’s stellar reputation and expertise provides an immediate complement to our leading construction management and general contracting practice, further enhancing our integrated delivery offerings. We are excited to welcome the talented Tedesco team and to leverage our combined expertise to meet the needs of our clients, while ensuring that we capitalize on the tremendous opportunities in front of us.”
With Montante’ s track record as a full-service construction management and general contracting firm and its additional operational capacity, Tedesco will be positioned to capture an even greater share of the market spend for pre-engineered metal building systems, especially as clients increasingly procure construction services on an integrated basis.
“This is a compelling combination that significantly enhances the value proposition with our key clients and provides new growth opportunities for our team.” said Justin Tedesco, Ppresident of Tedesco Construction Services. “Montante Construction is an ideal partner for us, with world-class leadership, sophisticated operations, and a proven ability to integrate construction services into the most complex projects in Western New York and beyond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.