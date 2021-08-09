The Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club is nearing the end of a two-year makeover costing $3 million.
Monday morning, one of the last steps was initiated with the demolition of the house immediately next door to the club’s 730 17th St. location.
Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurie, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and Boys and Girls club CEO Rebecca Vincheski were there to watch the final blows of a hard fought battle.
“This is like a dog with a bone,” Morinello said. “Once I get ahold of something, I wouldn’t let it go. I am so happy.”
Morinello, a Falls native, has never forgotten the role the club played in his childhood.
Mark Cerrone Inc. donated demolition services. Cerrone employee Chris Lester tore down the dilapidated structure in about 45 minutes as a coworker sprayed water to keep the dust down.
“I’ve been trying to get this house down for six years,” Boys and Girls Club Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Vincheski said.
“There are 100 more just like this that need to go, too,” Lester added.
“I just cared about this one,” Vincheski countered.
Over the next few days, the rubble from the demolition will be loaded in a 100-yard truck and carted to the landfill. Loading the truck takes an hour to an hour and 20 minutes, Lester said. It will likely be two or three loads. He gets assigned to other jobs but was on demo duty Monday.
The lot will be landscaped with privacy fencing, a shaded garden area swingsets and a new playground.
Vincheski said the lot serves as a cut through between 17th and the market.
“Our community watches out for our property” she said. “Vandalism only happened when the gates were locked. We have cameras and good neighbors.”
Vincheski said the improvements at the club have been funded by grants from every local foundation as well as federal Community Development Block Grant money.
Purchase of the new playground equipment was funded through the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation.
Volunteers are needed to help with construction of the new playground on Saturday, Aug. 14. Two shifts are available, 8 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m. To sign up, call 282-7181.
