A pair of state lawmakers representing Buffalo are challenging the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency’s plans to give a total of $172,000 in tax breaks to a pair of restaurant projects slated for downtown Niagara Falls.
During a press conference in the Falls on Friday, state Sen. Sean Ryan and state Assemblyman Jon Rivera, both Democrats, accused officials with Niagara County’s lead economic development agency of “exploiting” a loophole that allows IDAs to subsidize retail outlets and fast food restaurants under limited circumstances.
While in 2013 the state implemented a ban on retail tax breaks, including any being offered to restaurants, exceptions are allowed in areas deemed “highly distressed” or for so-called “tourism-destination projects.”
Ryan and Rivera charged that the Niagara County IDA has taken a broad interpretation of the exemptions in considering authorizing payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements for the developer of a planned A&W root beer restaurant and Moe’s Southwest Grill on Rainbow Boulevard in the Falls.
Ryan and Rivera noted that, between them, the restaurants, once opened, would create 20 full-time jobs.
They also pointed to a recent report by the Buffalo-based news outlet Investigative Post in which the developer of both projects told a reporter he intended to open the restaurants with or without financial assistance from the county.
“The Niagara County IDA is clearly skirting the state’s ban on IDA subsidies for retail projects,” Ryan said. “The ban we enacted in 2013 had exceptions which were only intended to support projects that would provide high-paying jobs to help improve economically distressed areas. Subsidizing fast food restaurants is not a viable economic development strategy, and it is the very thing we attempted to root out with our 2013 reforms.”
Rivera described the proposed restaurant tax breaks as “subsidies at their worst.”
“Two subsidized chain restaurants won’t bring meaningful public benefit, nor will they bring a significant amount of consumer dollars into an area badly in need of investment,” Rivera said. “Projects such as these, which would be constructed even without subsidies, should not be considered viable options for government funding. If we’re to reverse the decades-long trend of divestment and neglect in Niagara Falls, we must prioritize dollars and attention on local business owners and entrepreneurs who will create the kind of community we want to see built here.”
Officials with the Niagara County IDA disagreed.
In a statement issued by the NCIDA, agency Director Sue Langdon described the criticism as an “outrageous characterization” of state law by “two lawmakers who should know better.” Langdon argued that Niagara Falls is “exactly the type” of location state legislators had in mind when they adopted the law.
“The fact is, our tourism organization, Destination Niagara, our local elected leaders representing the City of Niagara Falls, and the Cataract Grant Fund Committee, comprised of the state Legislators and the mayor of Niagara Falls, all support this project,” she said. “The alleged loophole is actually a section of law that specifically allows retail projects in areas that are distressed and/or tourism areas. The exceptions that allow the NCIDA to assist with these projects are stated within the statute. NCIDA is following the statute.”
It’s not the first time the NCIDA’s decision to subsidize retail projects in the Falls has come under scrutiny from Investigative Post or Ryan.
Last year, Investigative Post reported on efforts by Niagara County to provide grants, tax breaks and the properties themselves to Buffalo-based T.M. Montante as part of a plan to renovate and reopen two properties on Third Street as an event center and brewery and restaurant. The news outlet reported that the total subsidy package for those projects approached $200,000 per job, which Ryan characterized at the time as “bad economic development.”
Ryan and Rivera believe it may be time for the state legislature to close what they have described as the subsidy “loophole” to prevent tax breaks from being applied to retail and restaurants that offer only lower-paying jobs in return.
Ryan, who has sponsored a piece of legislation that would stop IDAs from waiving school district taxes as part of subsidy deals for businesses and developers, said tax break deals too often draw resources away from schools and municipalities while failing to create the “good-paying” jobs communities like the Falls need.
Both Ryan and Rivera called on officials at the NCIDA to reconsider tax break deals for the A & W and Moe’s restaurant projects, which Ryan described as an “egregious waste of taxpayer dollars.”
“We need to stop IDAs from granting subsidies for projects that won’t benefit anyone except the developers and the IDAs themselves,” Ryan said.
