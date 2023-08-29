A popular restaurant known for serving up hot dogs, ice cream cones and other tasty treats in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls has reopened under new management and with a new name.
The New Sullivans, which replaces the restaurant formerly known as Sullivan’s Hot Dogs at 501 Cayuga Drive, started welcoming customers on Aug. 17.
New owners Chad Robertson and Mike Palmeri Jr. are still serving up signature favorites like Sahlen’s hot dogs, Perry’s ice cream, Greek fries and gravy-covered french fries.
“It’s very similar to what was previously here,” he said. “It’s not 100% the same. We’ve made some modifications. We started with a little bit more of a limited menu to kind of get back into the swing of things.”
So far, Palmeri said, the response has been good and he’s hopeful the trend will continue into the fall and the winter as plans are in the works to make The New Sullivans a year-round operation.
“I think some of the responses we have from the customers have been good,” he said. “They seem very happy that we are back open and they are looking forward to seeing it open all year. I came here as a kid so it’s pretty exciting.”
Palmeri is no stranger to the restaurant business. His family has owned and operated the Dairy Queen on Niagara Street in the Falls for decades.
His grandfather, Steven Ventry, purchased the DQ property in 1969. His father, Michael Palmeri Sr., has been running Mike’s Dairy Queen on Niagara Street since 1983.
The younger Palmeri started working at his dad’s restaurant as a teenager and, last year, started managing the family’s other Dairy Queen restaurant, located in the Tops Plaza at 100 Niagara St. in the City of Tonawanda.
Palmeri Jr. said his business partner, Robertson, who owns multiple local businesses, including Chad Robertson Construction, The Village Gate and Kelly’s Corner, heard that the old Sullivan’s property was being put up for auction last year. The pair decided to partner up on the effort to purchase, renovate and reopen the restaurant.
Palmeri Jr. said it took about three months of renovation work before The New Sullivans was ready to reopen earlier this month. The new-look restaurant has a new roof, new floors and a fresh coat of exterior paint.
Samantha Gaines, one of the restaurant’s new managers, designed the logo for The New Sullivans and one of her upcoming projects, scheduled to start in the coming weeks, involves painting new logos on the side of the building.
The designs aren’t quite settled yet, but Gaines said she would like to incorporate at least one image of Niagara Falls, noting that there was a mural of the Falls in the patio seating area behind the building when it operated under The Sullivan’s name.
“Hopefully, we will do something that correlates to that,” she said.
Next up on Palmeri’s to-do list is enclosing the back patio area so The New Sullivans can welcome customers year-round. Once the work is complete, he said the restaurant will be set up to accept orders from customers at the back window during the fall and winter months.
“We’re working slowly but surely on it,” he said. “It’s a work in progress. It took us a little longer than anticipated to open, but now that it has I believe it will go good.”
The New Sullivans is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For menu updates and other information, follow The New Sullivans on Facebook.
