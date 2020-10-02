With homicides in the Falls up almost 300 percent this year, city, county and federal law enforcement officials announced on Friday the formation of the Niagara County Violent Crime Task Force.
"Like many other cities across the nation, we have experienced a substantial increase in violence," Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata told reporters at an early afternoon news conference. "We know (the community's) concern. We pledge to do everything we can to stop the violence."
With a five-year average of just 4.6 homicides per year from 2015 to 2019, the city has already recorded three times that number this year.
A Gazette tally, as of Friday, showed 11 homicides in the Falls in 2020. The most recent murder was recorded on Monday, when a 25-year-old woman was gunned down at 20th Street and Centre Avenue as she left a memorial for another homicide victim.
Falls police extended that number by three during their news conference, adding a pair of fatal motor vehicle accidents and a previously undisclosed infant death to the total.
Licata said nine of the homicides were the result of shootings. Police said shooting incidents in the city began to rise in May and spiked upward during the summer.
"As the gun violence increased in the summer, (Acting) Sheriff (Michael) Filicetti reached out to me and we began to talk in August about what we could do," Licata said. "The task force was created, and while it is county-wide, it feature a strong Niagara Falls component."
Licata said the goal of the task force will be to get guns off the Cataract City streets.
"The task force is not a show of force," the police superintendent stressed. "It will be an intelligence based effort."
Both Licata and Filicetti said the city will not see saturation patrols and similar tactics by uniformed officers. Rather, they said, the task force is comprised of veteran investigators who will look to build cases that will lead to the seizure of guns, drugs and ill-gotten cash.
The task force began operating 10 days ago, under the command of Falls Police Narcotics Intelligence Division Capt. Roger Freeman. In that week and a half, Freeman said the task force has made five arrests and seized nine firearms.
"We work with the (Niagara) Intelligence and Crime Analysis Center (a high tech data intelligence facility in Falls Police headquarters)," Freeman said, "It helps us identify (violence) hot spots."
The task force also has dedicated prosecutors assigned from the Niagara County District Attorney's Office and the office of the United States Attorney for the Western District of New York.
"This years has been like no other," District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said. "The (Crime Analysis Center) looks to give us a focus to stop the next homicide from happening."
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy noted that rising street violence has not been unique to the Falls. Shootings in New York City, for example., have increased 100 percent this year.
"Only two times in the last 30 years have we seen a spike in violent crime," Kennedy said.
Licata pointed out that some of the 2020 homicides have been “cleared by arrests.” A Gazette review of cases shows seven suspects have been arrested for their roles in connection with six of the homicides.
Five murders, including four gun-related slayings, remain unsolved.
Mayor Robert Restaino said he believes the task force will be able to stem the violence.
"I have great confidence that this group, working together, will be successful," the mayor said.
He also said that despite the city's pandemic damaged budget, he hoped to avoid significant cuts in police funding.
"It's certainly going to be my hope that the police will not see any reduction in service and staff," Restaino said. "I'm not anticipating the 2021 budget to contain cuts to (police) staff."
