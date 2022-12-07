A popular Grand Island taco restaurant has plans to expand into Niagara County next year.
Taquito Lindo will open two new Western New York locations in 2023, one on Center Street in Lewiston early in the year and another in Williamsville in the summer. The restaurant, which opened on Grand Island in June 2021, is not so much a traditional Mexican restaurant as it focuses on making creative taco recipes.
Co-owner Andy Mackmin said that Lewiston was a good community fit and they felt the area could use their type of cuisine.
“We wanted to start the Mexican Cheers, where everybody knows your name,” Mackmin said. “Its a community hangout where you have good people around you.”
Taquito Lindo will operate at 810 Center St., where the Griffon Gastropub used to be before relocating to Water Street this past spring. Mackmin said they have been looking to find new locations since last summer. On top of being available, Mackmin called it a great location with some great history dating back to 1818.
“It has some great bones,” Mackmin said. “The community enjoyed the spot when it was open.”
Along with the base meat options for tacos and platters and veggie options, the menu will be expanded to include some specials, though Mackmin is not saying what they are yet.
The Lewiston location would also serve some of Taquito Lindo’s signature cocktails made around tequila and mezcal. Some are already offered at the Grand Island location, with the Lewiston location planning to have a more extensive list. Mackmin said the location will open before it gets its liquor license so the community will get used to the food offerings first.
“We’re very grateful for the community on Grand Island that supported us and made this expansion possible,” Mackmin said. “We’re looking for similar experiences in our Lewiston and Williamsville locations.”
Taquito Lindo also has a partnership with Williamsville-based 12 Gates Brewing Company, which has produced the Pancho’s Legacy Lager beer, honoring Bills Superfan Ezra Castro, or Pancho Billa, who died in 2019 from cancer. 4.51% of sales go toward a local charity, this year being Harrison’s Playmakers which helps at risk youth and children with disabilities.
