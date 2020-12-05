Tampering, obstruction claims surface in D'Angelo case

The special prosecutor handling the sex crimes case against Falls attorney Nicholas D'Angelo told a State Supreme Court justice that there is evidence of possible witness tampering and attempted obstruction in the case.
And Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. told the prosecutor he shared those concerns.
The allegations are contained in a transcript of D’Angelo's arraignment before Kloch on Nov. 23. They were made by Assistant Erie County District Attorney Lynette M. Reda, who is acting as a special prosecutor in the case, and were part of an attempt to have D’Angelo held without bail on his 12-count sex crimes indictment.
The transcript was released to news organizations after reporters were barred from Kloch’s courtroom during the arraignment in what court officials have said was a “misunderstanding” by New York State Court officers on the nature of the proceedings. Because reporters were not in the courtroom, Reda's allegations have not been previously reported.
D’Angelo, 27, faces an indictment that charges him with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and a single count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment in connection with a woman identified as “Victim 1.” Those crimes are alleged to have occurred in fall 2016.
The indictment also charges D’Angelo with one count of first-degree criminal sexual abuse in in connection with a fall 2018 incident involving a woman identified as “Victim 2.”
And he is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution in connections with encounters between August and October 2019 involving a woman identified as “Victim 3”, a prostitute who was under the age of 17 during her first two meetings with D’Angelo and had just turned 17 before her last meeting with him.
The special prosecutor referred to the young victim as a "troubled teen."
In arguing that D'Angelo should be held without bail, pending further proceedings, Reda told Kloch, "The last comment I would like to make is that as to the troubled teen, the 16-year-old in this case that (D'Angelo) had solicited for a consensual sexual relationship, but still statutorily against the law, it is alleged by the victim and supported through corroborating evidence that he had discussions with her months and months and months ago about what to say to the authorities and to the police and to the District Attorney's Office of Niagara County if there were to be an inquiry about how she knew him or any type of relationship they had."
The investigation that led to the criminal charges against D’Angelo was triggered by the filing of a civil lawsuit in August by a Falls woman and former client of his private law practice. The woman accuses D’Angelo, in the lawsuit, of a “course of behavior” that included sexually harassing conduct, sexual assault and rape.
However, the woman does not appear to be one of the victims prosecutors have listed in their indictment against D’Angelo. The allegations in her civil suit, which is pending in Erie County Court, do not match the dates of alleged criminal conduct contained in the indictment.
But, Reda told Kloch that someone has been attempting to influence one of the identified victims.
"One of our victims in this case, one of our complainants, (victim identity withheld by the Gazette), about a week, a week to two weeks before she started cooperating and working with the state police on this matter, she was receiving lengthy text messages from somebody anonymously telling her that this would be damaging for her to go forward to the police and to reveal what she knew about her relationship with Nicholas D'Angelo," Reda said.
Unlike the allegations made involving the teen prostitute, Reda did not specifically accuse D'Angelo of sending the text messages.
In an emailed response to questions regarding Reda's comments in open court, sent to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn by the Gazette, a spokeswoman said, "We cannot comment as the case is pending prosecution."
D'Angel's defense attorney, Brian Melber, did push back on Reda's claims.
"Judge there's a mention of some anonymous text messages," Melber said to Kloch. "I don't hear that there's any information or evidence that brings those text messages back to Mr. D'Angelo. And I think that's important to note. I don't think we heard that those messages came from Mr. D'Angelo."
Melber did not address, in court, the allegations that his client had attempted to influence what Victim 3 would say to law enforcement investigators and prosecutors. But reached by the Gazette, Melber discounted the claims.
"There are no charges in the indictment making an allegation about conduct toward witnesses," Melber said. "And I think that's significant."
Kloch said that he had "concerns about contact with alleged victims." And he issued protective orders for all three of the women included in the criminal indictment.
In addition to barring D'Angelo from any contact with the women, Kloch also banned any third party contact and issued a stern warning.
"There's no third party contact with those three individuals," Kloch said. "If anybody thinks that they're helping you by having contact with them, that is — that is not help, that is an impediment."
Reda told Kloch that she would take any reports of a violation of the protective orders, "very seriously."
D'Angelo has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the indictment. If he were to be convicted on all 12 counts in the indictment, he would face a potential prison term of 35 years.
Kloch allowed D'Angelo to be released on his own recognizance, finding that he was unlikely to be “a flight risk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.