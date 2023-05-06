As Niagara County Community College moves ahead with its night college, it has found the program’s new leader.
Tammy Bruno has been named evening college director, starting her new role this past Monday. She was first introduced at the NCCC Board of Trustees’ April meeting.
“I really believe in the power of education to change people’s lives,” Bruno said. “I really believe in the mission of community colleges.”
Most recently, Bruno was the assistant dean of Niagara University’s College of Education, taking on the role in 2007. Prior to that, she worked as an English teacher across a number of school districts, including Lewiston-Porter.
The evening college launched as a pilot this past semester, caters to students who are working, have been out of school for a while and want to study at night or weekends. The program has has a range of support through academic advisement, career counseling, tutoring and financial services.
The initial program offerings target education, business, accounting, licensed practical nursing and computer-aided drafting and design. They mean to broaden choices for many different types of students, whether they are not college-aged or are already working in a field and want to add more skills
“It’s the next step for me,” Bruno said. “It’s something I’m passionate about, higher education providing an opportunity for social mobility for students.”
VP of Academic Affairs Lydia Ulatowski said this has been in the works over the past year as part of the college’s strategic enrollment management plan. Data shows the school did not have as many part-time students as it wanted.
While NCCC has always offered some courses at night, they were not packaged they way they are now.
“Some curriculums have to have an in-person presence,” Ulatowski said.
This addition comes as the NCCC, like many other state community colleges, has experienced a consistent decline in enrollment over the past decade. From 2012 through 2022, enrollment went down by nearly 3,000 students, 43%. Over the same time period, SUNY community college enrollment declined by around 83,000, 34.4%.
New SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said during his campus visit last month that parts of the state are facing declining populations and few 18-year-olds. They also need to be reaching potential students not in schools and make sure they grow programs that match regional economic development.
In the first semester, 628 students were enrolled in 62 sections of classes that started at 4 p.m. or later.
Part of Bruno’s job is to talk with local businesses, industries, educational, and medical facilities to recruit students and see what their needs are. Ulatowski said People Inc. reached out wanting to get their nurses aid to upscale to LPN’s, so they started this night program for them.
Bruno has lived in Niagara County her whole life and is NCCC alumni, starting out there before graduating from the University at Buffalo with an English degree. She also has two Master’s degrees in English Education and Higher Education and is finishing her PhD in Leadership and Policy.
“I took some of the best classes of my life here,” Bruno said, figuring out what she wanted to do at the community college. “I though about working here since then because they had such a big impact on me.”
As the college goes on, Ulatowski said, the college will reassess what programs are popular and continue from there. They also plan on having weekend classes.
