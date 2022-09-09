ALBANY — He no longer holds public office and he no longer calls New York home. Yet former President Donald Trump is getting plenty of attention in the governor's race.
Some of it has been invited by Trump, who hosted a Labor Day weekend fundraiser for the campaign of GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, a Long Island congressman and the underdog in his quest to become New York's next chief executive.
But sensing Zeldin's past support for Trump is a liability for the Republican in one of the nation's bluest states, Gov. Kathy Hochul and her campaign team have been working overtime to portray Zeldin as an extremist who voted in January 2021 against certifying election results.
"People in New York understand our values and Donald Trump never has and never will represent them, and to the extent that my political opponent wants to be so closely associated and rely on him for the resources, it's troubling," Hochul told reporters in New York City this week.
Zeldin has been brushing off the attacks, though Hochul has greatly outraised the funds he has in his warchest, limiting his ability to respond to the deluge of television advertising now arrayed against his campaign.
He argues he is speaking to the issues he says are on the minds of New Yorkers -- such as the impacts of inflation, the state's business climate and public safety.
“Kathy Hochul can air as many ads as she wants about Donald Trump and ‘orange man bad.’ said Zeldin, mocking a derogatory expression used by critics of Trump. "But our focus is on the breaking point of the New York individual, the family, the New York business, the New York community that is dying right now.."
Will voters be persuaded Zeldin is unfit because of his past support for Trump? Saranac Lake resident Raymond Scollin, a member of the state Republican Party executive committee, doesn't think so.
"Trump doesn't play a role in this election for me," Scollin said. "What it comes down to is: Do you want Lee Zeldin in the governor's mansion, or do you want Kathy Hochul? For me,I look at what she's done with the Second Amendment (by supporting additional pistol permit mandates), the exodus coming out of New York state and the taxes, and it's a no-brainer that Zeldin would make a far better governor."
Zeldin has maintained he can win the election if he can simply pick up 29% of the vote in the state's biggest population center -- New York City, which has been the traditional base of the Democratic Party in the state. Democrats also tend to run strong in the other big cities -- Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and Yonkers, said George Arzt, a long-time Democratic consultant.
"Trump is a compelling issue for New York City and big cities around the state," Arzt said.
While Trump's star power has helped rake in badly needed checks for the Zeldin campaign, the former president's involvement in the race shapes up as a "double-edged sword" for Hochul's challenger, Arzt said.
"There is no one on the Republican side who can bring in money like Donald Trump," Arzt said."But this is becoming more of a weapon for the Democrats than it is for the Republicans, who are desperate for dollars."
Hochul's campaign has pulled in more than $34 million following her installment as governor in the wake of the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August 2021. By being governor, she also gets to travel to all regions of the state in state aircraft, as long as public business is conducted on those trips,
She has often traveled to New York City in recent weeks. "That's where the voters are," Arzt observed.
Vincent Casale, a GOP campaign strategist from Cooperstown, said Zeldin needs to keep his political base energized heading into the Nov. 8 election while also raising sufficient funds to get his message out across the state.
"The big question mark now is how does embracing Trump play to independents (voters who are unaffiliated with a political party) and play to the voters in the middle," Casale said.
As for the Democratic message, Judith Hunter, chairwoman of the New York State Rural Democratic Conference, said her party has several valid reasons for reminding voters about Zeldin's association with Trump.
The former president, Hunter said, "is trying to be his party's leader by inserting himself in primaries all over the place. It's not like he's gone into quiet retirement."
"Zeldin was ever zealous in his support of Trump during the impeachments," Hunter said. "He's trying to soft pedal it now, but he was out there as much as anybody else in Congress in his support of Trump, and he voted to reject the votes of millions of Americans" when Congress was asked to certify the election results following current President Joe Biden's victory in November 2020.
"So, no, he gets no pass," Hunter said.
The focus on Trump in the current cycle comes four years after New York Democrats used a similar playbook in attacks on then GOP gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro, who ended up being defeated by Cuomo.
The Cuomo campaign branded Molinaro a "Trump Mini Me," mocking the height of the Republican candidate. Molinaro, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, had never expressed support for Trump and revealed he did not vote for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
