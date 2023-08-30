LOCKPORT — A local counselor who encourages recovering substance abuse addicts to take their recovery one toss of the bag at a time will bring his game to Thursday’s Overdose Awareness Day Rally.
Every Tuesday night, Doug Bisher plays in a local cornhole league at Davison Road Inn. While it’s a fun pastime for many players, Bisher, who is a counselor with the peer support group Addict 2 Addict Niagara, uses the game as a key component in his line of work.
“Cornhole is something that brings people together,” he said.
The team atmosphere and cooperative nature of the game, Bisher added, serves as a way for recovering addicts to build relationships and open up with one another.
“When they get paired up with their partners, they’re practicing the principles of recovery,” he said.
Bisher will be bringing his cornhole boards and bags once again with him on Thursday evening when Independent Living of Niagara County and Addict 2 Addict Niagara host the 7th annual Lockport Overdose Awareness Day Rally.
The community event, which will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 400 East Ave., Lockport, aims to call attention to the increasing rate of deaths from addictive drugs.
Several community members from different backgrounds who have been affected by overdose will be featured speakers for the event, including: Lockport City Court Judge William Watson; Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti; Lori Drescher, founder, Recovery Coach University; and Jonathan Westfall, executive director of ROCovery Fitness in Rochester.
The event will also feature Free Narcan emergency opioid overdose treatment spray training.
The evening will be capped off with Lockport native Joshua Vacanti who appeared on NBC’s “The Voice” performing a four-song set, including “Amazing Grace,” before a flameless “candlelight vigil” with a bell-ringing ceremony for every life lost to overdose in Niagara and surrounding counties in 2021, along with a memorial table for loved ones to display photographs.
