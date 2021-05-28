It’s just a simple path leading from a city street to the state park. But it’s a very big deal.
The path, at Third Street and Buffalo Avenue, officially opened Thursday morning, representing the completion of the first phase of reopening the park to the citizens of the city.
The new pathway, marked by wrought iron gates on Buffalo Avenue and metal steps down a steep incline to the Niagara River, also makes it easy for millions of park visitors to step out of the park and visit shops and restaurants in the downtown area.
At a press conference on the path, overlooking the Niagara River, Mark Mistretta, Western District director of New York State Parks, said while the path is not a flashy big-budget project, that doesn’t diminish how important it is. “For too long, there have been these barriers between the city and the park ... we’re opening up and making that connection stronger and taking down those barriers.
“It’s about community building. It’s about improving the quality of life.”
Access to the waterways in the city were long blocked by the former Robert Moses Parkway, which gave automobiles far greater access to the river views than it gave to the citizenry and visitors. The expressway has now been removed and improvements have been made to the areas where it once was.
And still, Niagara Falls residents and visitors have had a hard time getting close to the Niagara River and its famous waterfalls unless they were inside the Niagara Falls State Park. The new pathway and other street connections now allow residents and visitors in the downtown area quicker and easier access.
Mistretta expressed his gratitude to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who led efforts to provide $315 million in state funds to the city since 2011, to expand the economic benefits to the city from visitors from around the world. The $684,000 project was funded by the USA Niagara Development Corporation, the state’s economic development arm.
USAN President Anthony Vilardo described efforts to reopen the park to the city to those attending the event.
“A decade ago, when we started the process of the parkway removal, we began with a very simple premise of connecting every street on the grid to the waterfront. From Daly Boulevard to Finley, there were 25 streets that were not connected directly to the water,” he explained.
“With the two phases of parkway removal, 24 of those 25 streets were connected to the waterfront. Today we connect the 25th and final street in that stretch, giving Niagara Falls a fully accessible waterfront for the first time in two generations,” he said.
Vilardo said economic benefits are already starting to take shape following the parkway removal. “New hotels have been built, apartments and storefronts have been renovated because the development community has seen the opportunity that’s been afforded to it by our work of reconnecting the city to its waterfront,” he said.
Mayor Robert Restaino noted the pathway completes a process. “It makes the vision of the park and the city as one come to fruition.”
He also applauded the state agencies involved in the opening of the park to the city. “We have confidence while we pay attention to developments occurring in other parts of the city, we can rest assured that between USA Niagara and State Parks, this portion of the city gets plenty of attention,” he said. “We couldn’t ask for better partners.”
Also speaking at the press conference was Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, who said work will continue to open access to the gorge, with fences coming down in DeVeaux that keep the neighborhoods from access to the gorge.
Morinello also had some advice for those who don’t yet believe the city and the region are coming back to life.
“What I would like to tell the locals is, take the blinders off. Get up and take a walk. Talk a walk on the riverway, take a walk in the park,” he said. “If you go through DeVeaux, those streets are going to be connected back to the gorge.”
Andrea Czopp, vice president of Destination Niagara, closed the press conference with an optimistic view of the city’s future. “I was born and raised here in Niagara Falls and in the 40 years of my lifetime, this is by far the most progress I’ve ever seen here in this community.”
