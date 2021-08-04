In response to the increasing violence in Niagara Falls, clergy from the Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope (NOAH) Faith Leaders Caucus and the Niagara Ministerial Council are launching the Take Back Niagara Initiative.
The first event of the initiative is called Prayer Explosion-Taking Back Niagara's Streets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 19th Street and Walnut Avenue.
Take Back Niagara was conceived by Rev. Makeeda Brooks of St. John's AME Church in Niagara Falls.
"Our community is hurting from a significant increase in violent activity, and especially gun violence," Brooks said. "We are calling on clergy, faith leaders and all those who understand the power of prayer to join us in saturating the community in prayer for reclamation, for healing, and for an end to the violence."
This will be the first of many events for the Take Back Niagara Initiative. The goal of these events is to bring forward and address the concerns and pain being experienced in the Niagara Falls community in order to identify and build community-based solutions together.
For questions or to get involved with the new initiative, contact Rev. Brooks, St. John AME Church , Niagara Falls, 285-6432 or Rev. Raymond Allen, NOAH Interim Community Organizer, at 812-7471. Questions may also be sent by email to raymond@noahniagara.org.
The event organizers are encouraging any who attended to please wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
