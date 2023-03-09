A New York State Lottery Take 5 ticket worth $19,126 was sold at Wegmans on Military Road.
It’s one of two top-prize winning tickets sold in Wednesday’s Take 5 evening drawing. The second ticket, also worth $19,126, was sold in Brooklyn.
Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.
TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).
