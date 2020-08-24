Taichi Bubble Tea has opened its doors at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA. This is Taichi’s sixth location in New York state.
The 2,200 square-foot retailer is located on the exterior of the mall, next to Applebee’s. Taichi offers a variety of products, including sushi burrito, poke bowls, Japanese ramen, and its signature bubble tea.
The bubble tea uses tea imported from Taiwan and Yunnan, together boiled with q-shaped pearls. There are a variety of milk and fruit flavors to choose from.
“Taichi Bubble Tea is an excellent new addition to our lineup of food and beverage retailers,” said John Doran, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls property manager “Their unique and delicious product offerings will satisfy a variety of customers. We are pleased to welcome the Taichi team aboard.”
Taichi is currently offing curbside service only. Dine-in service will be added at a later date.
For more information, visit fashionoutletsniagara.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.