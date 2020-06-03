Tables turn in favor of area restaurants

ALBANY — Restaurants in seven regions of upstate New York, including Western New York, were given the green light to offer outdoor dining after a concerted push by the New York State Restaurant Association.
Under new state rules aimed at countering the spread of coronavirus, all restaurant employees must wear masks and patrons must be wearing masks unless they are seated at tables.
The state is also requiring that tables be spaced at least six feet apart.
Over the past 10 weeks, many restaurants have shut their doors after being limited to offering take-out service.
The announcement came just one day before restaurants can provide what is known in the industry as al fresco dining. The relaxation of lockdown orders applies to restaurants in Western New York, the North Country, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier, the Finger Lake, Central New York and the Capital Region.
"This is going to be a tremendous emotional lift for the restaurant industry," said Scott Wexler, the restaurant association's director.
He said he was reviewing 13 pages of guidance that restaurants will be required to abide by should they offer outdoor dining as New York continues to look for ways to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Cuomo's administration had initially herded restaurants into Phase 3, a category of businesses that is not expected to open until June 12 in the North Country, the Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier. Western New York is tentatively slated to get Phase 3 approval June 16.
The closure of restaurants has contributed to a sharp drop in sales tax receipts, an important source of revenue for county and local governments now facing a fiscal calamity amid the public health crisis.
In Niagara County, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said he has been involved in strategy meetings aimed at helping the restaurant industry by closing streets off to traffic in some districts to "create a more festive atmosphere" and allow owners to "expand beyond the brick and mortar of their footprints."
With such short notice of the approval to offer outdoor dining, Morinello said he expects restaurant owners will initially face challenges from restocking an restaffing their operations. Allowing the outdoor tables is a step in the right direction, he added.
"We have to help people get back to work," he said. "People are frustrated, with cabin fever at time of year when this should not be. I think the pent-up aggressions are going to build up even more unless we give people an opportunity to get out and enjoy themselves."
Following Cuomo’s announcement, state Senator Rob Ortt and Niagara County Legislator Rich Andres, both Republicans from North Tonawanda, urged local governments to help restaurants expand their footprints to be able to host additional patrons.
“Today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo is welcome news, but many restaurants have limited outdoor seating or none at all so we need to look for creative ways to help them be successful,” said Ortt. “That could mean allowing them to use their parking lots to set up tables, perhaps adjacent sidewalks and maybe even look at ways to close some streets down to traffic if that makes sense in areas with several restaurant in close proximity.”
Ortt and Andres said the ability to allow for an expanded footprint is a decision that rests with local governments that would have to temporarily waive certain zoning ordinances.
“This is the time to cut through the red tape and help these local businesses that have been devastated over the last three months begin to get back on their feet,” said Andres, who chairs the County Economic Development Committee.
Ortt said that without localities joining the effort to help restaurants expand their capacity, many restaurants simply will not be able to reopen.
“As hopeful as today’s announcement is, restaurants need to be able to serve a certain number of customers in order for it to be economically feasible and they are already well aware that when indoor dining resumes in Phase III, it will be with a much reduced capacity,” said Ortt. “So, relaxing zoning where appropriate is a step we must take if we want to save the local restaurant business in Niagara County.”
On another front, Cuomo said hospitals in Western New York can now resume elective surgeries and ambulatory care for patients.
The elective procures, which had been canceled as the state prepared for a surge of hospital admissions caused by coronavirus infections, have already resumed in most other upstate regions.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
