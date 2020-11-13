Syros family restaurant has reopened for business in Lewiston.
The Cayuga Street restaurant at 869 Cayuga St., Lewiston reopened for business on Friday after temporarily closing earlier this week.
Owner Bechara Cobti told Niagara Frontier Publications the business was professionally cleaned and returning employees have tested negative.
The restaurant had temporarily shut its doors after being notified that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
