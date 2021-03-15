Symmonds announces bid for Second District seat

LEWISTON — Jamie Symmonds, a lifelong resident of the Village of Lewiston, is running for the Niagara County Legislature’s Second District seat, challenging incumbent and Chairman of the Legislature, Rebecca Wydysh.
In the past, Symmonds has made two attempts at running for public office, losing close races while running under her own party line in the 2014 Village of Lewiston mayor’s race and the Village Board of Trustees in 2016. She’s also served on the Village of Lewiston Historic Preservation Board, the Planning Board, has been director of the Lewiston Advisory Board. She's also an executive board member for the Lower Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, which she feels prepared her for serving on the legislature. In deciding to run, she felt it was her civic duty to become a part of the legislature and help Niagara County get through the pandemic.
“I’ve been involved in local government in the past and more so locally with the Village of Lewiston area,” Symmonds said. “But I feel like there’s so much, as far an impact I could have at the county level... There’s just so much going on, currently within our government that I see areas of need, and I feel like there’s more I could do at that level.”
Some of the issues she’s keen to work on include making the legislature a more transparent body after hearing people complain they don’t know what their leaders are doing. Whether it’s beneficial or more self-serving, she added people have a right to know what’s going on in government. While there are plenty of new issues she looks to bring before the legislature, there are plenty of current issues before the legislature she’s looking to work on.
One in particular includes new criminal justice programs. Symmonds said these programs are critical to the area as well as dealing with the ongoing opioid crisis. Some of the more Lewiston-centric issues she’d want to focus on involve bringing tourism from Niagara Falls to Lewiston, and helping small businesses, having owned Angel to Apple Clothing Boutique until she sold it to a new owner in 2016.
“I think the local tourism is something we need to better capitalize on,” Symmonds said. “Getting people down to Lewiston, I know Niagara Falls obviously is just up the hill there, but focusing on bringing the tourism and focusing on that as far as bringing people, not just for the shops but for the restaurants, the accommodations. I think that’s important too. Then, working on the overall cost of doing business for small business. We have some of the highest tax rates that makes it very difficult.”
What she aims to do is incentivize businesses to remain local, and provide job opportunities for people.
Divisive politics in the legislature also played a role in deciding to run for election, citing dysfunction in local government and recent hiring practices of county officials. Rather than focus on political parties, she just wants to dig into the issues plaguing Niagara County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.