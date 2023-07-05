The Niagara County Health Department issued an advisory against swimming at Olcott Beach on Wednesday. It’s the first such advisory issued this summer.
The advisory follows testing on Monday that showed the water is not suitable for swimming because of “unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.”
The advisory remains in effect until further notice.
Additional information is posted at www.niagaracounty.com/health. Select "environmental health" to access the Beach Report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.