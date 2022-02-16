Swiatkowski to lead Niagara Wine Trail

The Niagara Wine Trail has named Susan Swiatkowski as its new executive director. In addition, new officers have been chosen to lead the organization for 2022.
A Niagara Falls native, Swiatkowski comes to this position after various management roles with Destination Niagara USA, Old Falls Street USA, the Hard Rock Cafe and the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association. As executive director, she will provide leadership and support in planning and administration of the 14-member Niagara Wine Trail. She will also help organize wine trail experiences, fundraising and events, public relations and marketing efforts, and manages relationships with partner businesses.
Swiatkowski will also work closely with the newly re-elected Niagara Wine Trail officers: Shane Gustafson, chairperson and owner of A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard in Ransomville; Bryan DeGraw, vice chair and owner of 810 Meadworks in Medina; and Danielle Neglia, secretary and owner of Long Cliff Vineyard & Winery in Sanborn.
The Niagara Wine Trail will celebrate its 20th anniversary this May. The organization comprises 14 member wineries, situated between the Niagara Escarpment and Lake Ontario, stretching through Niagara, Orleans and Monroe counties. Its mission is to “work cooperatively to enhance the wine industry in the region” through an array of intimately authentic and charming guest experiences.
For more information, visit www.NiagaraWineTrail.org or follow the Niagara Wine Trail on Facebook and Instagram.
