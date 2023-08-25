Twelve-year-old Hannah Koepsell of North Tonawanda is an amazing young girl who is battling leukemia. You may recognize her from a photo on the back of the Josh’s Jaqs cereal box that was taken with Josh Allen at Oishei Children’s Hospital. Hannah and her younger brother Jackson and parents, Patti and Jason, have been so grateful for all the support they’ve received for Hannah that they decided they wanted to give back.
For the past few weeks, Hannah and her family have been hosting lemonade stands to raise funds for her favorite charities including PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. On Sunday she is raising funds for Sweet Buffalo Rocks so that we can continue our mission of bringing smiles to children in need. Hannah has attended many events hosted by Sweet Buffalo Rocks and had a great time and wants to give that same experience to others kids. Sweet Buffalo Rocks has also sent kangaroos from Niagara Downunder to Hannah’s house for her birthday and helped promote a card drive to make her smile.
The fact that Hannah is facing a battle of her own and is being so brave and still wants to take time to help other kids is truly special.
Hannah will also be signing autographs for anyone who brings a Josh Jaq’s cereal box with them.
Hannah’s lemonade stand will include pink or yellow lemonade for $1, iced tea for $1, Hannah Strong cookies and bracelets, keychains, earrings and lip balm holders, goodie bags for the first kids that come, Hannah Strong shirts, Sweet Buffalo Rocks shirts, rescue puppies from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and more!
The lemonade stand will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 721 Meadowbrook Drive in North Tonawanda.
