NORTH TONAWANDA - Plans to turn an abandoned lot at 110 Sweeney St. into a site for a new restaurant, office space and apartments took another step forward this week.
No objections were raised Tuesday when the common council held a public hearing on the proposed submission of an application for federal dollars to support the project on the site of the old Pierson Auto Body Shop at the corner of Main and Sweeney streets.
The city is planning to apply Community Development Block Grant dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist the project developers - James Felton and Lou Riggio - in creating a new two-story building on the property that will accommodate a 5,000-square-foot restaurant, 830 square-feet of retail space and 15 market rate apartments.
“We’ve been working with the developer for a long time so we are happy this project will be moving forward," said Laura Bernsohn, planning and development specialist for the Lumber City Development Corp.
The total cost of the project will be $4.9 Million but the application will be for the restaurant portion only, amounting to $570,000. Bernsohn said the restaurant will create 21 full-time jobs and 36 part-time jobs.
Officials said the project has already been endorsed by the North Tonawanda Historic Preservation Commission and it is currently under review by the planning board.
The timeline for the project has not yet been determined, however, officials said they expect the application to be approved in about a month.
Kristin Derby, the secretary for North Tonawanda’s Historic Preservation Commission, said the project has taken some time due to some changes recommended based on feedback from the commission's July meeting.
“The North Tonawanda Historic Preservation Commission feels that the first floor South elevation (restaurant) facade is stark and uninviting,” the meeting minutes say. “This is in conflict with the spirit of the district’s zoning code. The Commission would like the applicant to consider additional fenestration or further accenting to enliven this area which is at a major entrance to the City of North Tonawanda.”
Residents can still submit comments or questions about the project to the common council and the mayor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.