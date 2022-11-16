Suspension Bridge Village Preservation, a state-certified, 501c3 Non-Profit organization dedicated to the recognition of the history of Suspension Bridge Village announced Tuesday it has been awarded a $1,500 grant from the BRI-NK Foundation.
The BRI-NK Foundation (Buttery Research Initiative – Niagara Knowledge) is headed by Lewis Buttery and was initiated to promote his family’s rich history in the development of the Niagara Frontier from the Terrapin Tower to the Lewiston Presbyterian Church in Lewiston. Funding from these grants, and others, will be used to perform a Historic Resource Inventory Studies, Archeological Surveys. As well as educational presentations, and Historic Marker development on various sites throughout the boundaries of Historic Suspension Bridge Village.
For more visit Suspension Bridge Village Preservation on Facebook.
