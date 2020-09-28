Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives say they are sifting through evidence and looking for leads in the city's latest homicide.
On Monday, investigators identified the victim as Franklin H. Walker, 45, of North Tonawanda. Detectives are looking to determine why Walker was in the Falls around 5 p.m. Friday.
Patrol officers responded to a call, at 4:52 p.m. of a man shot in the area of 20th Street and Pine Avenue. When they arrived on the scene they found Walker on the ground outside 2032 Pine Ave. suffering from what were described as gunshot wounds to his back.
The victim was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he died from his wounds. Investigators confirmed on Monday that "the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound."
The incident reportedly began in the 600 block of 20th Street. Witnesses said that Walker was seen running from the area, being chased by a male suspect, armed with a handgun.
Detectives have not said whether Walker was struck by the gunfire as he ran or was confronted in the intersection of 20th Street and Pine Avenue and shot at that location.
There are outdoor security cameras on numerous businesses nearby as well as city surveillance cameras in the area. Investigators were also looking for additional witnesses who may have been the incident unfold.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Criminal Investigation Division detectives at 286-4553.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.