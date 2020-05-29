Suspect sought in LaSalle shooting incident

Niagara Falls Police were searching Friday for a suspect in a midday shooting in LaSalle.
Detectives also arrested and charged another suspect in connection with a May 19 incident in the North End.
Gunfire broke out at midday Friday in the 300 block of 77th Street. Investigators said what started out as a fight in front of a home between two men quickly escalated.
"There was a fight and one of the suspects brandished a firearm," Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detective Lt. John Conti said. "He then fired multiple times at people sitting on the porch of the home, without striking them."
The suspect fled from the area, but Conti said detectives believe they know who the suspect is and are "actively looking for the suspect."
Investigators had been seeking a suspect and a motive in the shooting of a Falls woman in the 1600 block of Center Avenue on May 19.
On Thursday night, they arrested Jamelia Seright, 25, of the Falls. Seright was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.
"She was involved in an argument with the victim and she fired at least one, and possibly more, rounds at the car the victim was sitting in," Conti said.
The shots rang out in broad daylight, around 5:30 p.m., and responding patrol officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found an unidentified 43-year-woman who appeared to have been shot in the face. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment.
Detectives said the victim was "conscious and capable of speech" before being transported to ECMC and was released later that night after receiving treatment for her wounds. Those wounds were later determined to be the result of shrapnel.
"It appears that she was injured by shrapnel from a bullet hitting (the) car (she was sitting in) and not actually the bullet," Conti said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.