Falls police are seeking a suspect in connection with a shooting in the 1600 block of Center Avenue Tuesday night.
The shots rang out in broad daylight, around 6 p.m., and responding patrol officers said they found an unidentified 43-year-woman who had been shot in the face. The victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment.
Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives said the victim was "conscious and capable of speech" before being transported to ECMC.
Investigators said they had no information on a suspect in the shooting and were seeking help from witnesses and the public. Detectives said they were not receiving much cooperation from those in the area of the shooting on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.