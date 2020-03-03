LOCKPORT — Sybil Balcom sat in Judge Sara Sheldon’s Niagara County courtroom Tuesday morning, square-jawed and steely-eyed.
The great aunt of Terri Lynn Bills stared straight at Yasin Abdu-Sabur.
“I came to see the monster,” she said of her great-niece’s accused killer. “He must be a monster. Dismembering her and throwing her in a house. I just wish he’d walked close to me so I could trip him.”
But Abdu-Sabur, 36, and formerly of the Falls, handcuffed and shackled at his ankles, came nowhere near the spectator gallery in the courtroom. He never even glanced at the two dozen friends and family members who watched as prosecutors unsealed a single-count Niagara County grand jury indictment, charging him with second-degree murder in the slaying of Bills.
A pair of public defenders entered a not guilty plea for Abdu-Sabur. Sheldon ordered him held without bail after Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann told her the defendant had “no local ties.”
“It was a gruesome murder,” Hoffmann told the judge. “And Mr. Abdu-Sabur has been living out-of-state for the last four years.”
Sheldon also granted, without argument, an uncontested gag order on the lawyers in the case.
The indictment capped a five-year manhunt to find Bills’ killer. But it did not close a companion dismemberment homicide, the case of Loretta Jo Gates.
“We know he is not Loretta Jo’s killer because he was serving time for a felony conviction at the time of her murder,” Falls Police Detective Capt. Kelly Rizzo said at a news conference after Abdu-Sabur’s arraignment.
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said solving the Bills case will refocus police and prosecutors on the Gates investigation.
“Please know that we are equally committed to investigating and solving that case as well,” Wojtaszek said. “Loretta’s family deserves justice and we will diligently seek answers for them.”
That brought a response from one of Gates’ family members, who had gathered for the Abdu-Sabur arraignmnet and the news conference.
“On behalf of the family, we want to say thank you,” said Josh Highway, Gates’ cousin and Bills’ nephew. “We thought you gave up.”
“We never give up,” Rizzo replied.
Rizzo thanked Bills’ family for their patience during the five-year investigation that led to Abdu-Sabur’s arrest.
“Terri was a daughter, sister, mother,” the detective captain said. “her family deserves answers and we hope that took place today.”
Abdu-Sabur was picked up, by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies at a South Carolina jail on Friday. He was transported back and held at the Niagara County Jail over the weekend.
He was about to complete a one-year jail sentence in South Carolina for his conviction there on domestic violence and child neglect charges.
Bills’ body was discovered on June 16, 2015 inside an abandoned house on Willow Avenue. Investigators found only her torso, her head and limbs had been removed.
She had not been seen for several days before the discovery of her torso. Investigators suspected from the start that Bills had been killed somewhere else and her body had been brought to the Willow Avenue location.
By December 2019, investigators had discovered the murder scene.
Detectives from the Falls Police Crime Scene Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and even members of the Crash Management Unit, skilled in high tech crime scene reconstruction, descended on a home at 1526 Pierce Ave. and spent four days scouring it for evidence.
Investigators loaded up a transportable storage pod with material taken from the home.
The trove of forensics they found, along with other information obtained by Falls Police detectives, led to the charges against Abdu-Sabur.
