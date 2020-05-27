A Falls man is back out on the streets after being charged with stabbing a woman in act of domestic violence and killing her pet guinea pig.
North Tonawanda City Court Judge Shawn Nickerson, sitting-in for Niagara Falls City Court judges during the novel coronavirus pandemic, set bail for Eddie Thomas at $20,000 after his arraignment on two counts of second-degree assault and individual counts of second-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and aggravated cruelty to animals.
The assault charges and animal cruelty charge are all felonies.
Niagara County Sheriff's Office officials confirm that Thomas, 20, of the Falls, posted bail on Tuesday and was released from custody.
Niagara County prosecutors said Thomas is subject to a court-issued order of protection that bars him or his friends and family from having contact with his victim.
Investigators said they were called to the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on May 21 for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a female victim being treated for a stab wound.
Detectives said the wound was not life-threatening.
As they were interviewing the woman, detectives learned that she was not the only victim in the attack.
"We learned from our investigation that the suspect (Thomas) was accused of killing the (woman's) pet," Detective Lt. John Conti said.
Conti had no additional information about the victim's guinea pig. Thomas is accused of killing the guinea pig during the attack on his victim. The pet's remains were found at the crime scene.
Detectives said they were able to locate Thomas a short time after the attack and take him into custody.
