Suspect charged in fatal Tonawanda stabbing

A Buffalo man has been charged in a fatal stabbing discovered by police on Thursday in the Town of Tonawanda.
Clarence H. Simmons, 32, of Buffalo, was arraigned Thursday before Town of Tonawanda Court Justice Daniel T. Cavarello on one count of second-degree murder.
The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim, whose identity is not being released at this time, at an apartment on Parkedge Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. The victim was found deceased Thursday.
Simmons is scheduled to return on April 17 for a felony hearing. He was held without bail.
If convicted on the charge, Simmons faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
