Suspect attempts to run over Falls police officer

A Niagara Falls police officer escaped serious injury late Monday when a suspect he was attempting to apprehend got into a vehicle and tried to run him over.
Falls police on patrol in the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard late Monday came across an altercation in the parking lot of motel in the area.
When the officer attempted to identify one of the males, police said the suspect gave a false name. Reports from the scene indicate that the suspect hopped into a nearby vehicle and fled from the scene. In the process of trying to get away, police said the suspect attempted to run over one of the officers, who was thrown to the ground and suffered minor cuts to his arms and elbows.
Police were looking for the public's help in finding the suspect who reportedly fled the scene in a 2009 Chevy Malibu, color grey, with a New York state license plate number of JLY6644.
Police said the suspect currently has a couple outstanding warrants, including one felony warrant.
