"I Voted Today" stickers cover a protective plastic cover on the headstone of Susan B. Anthony in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sunday Oct. 25, 2020. in Rochester, N.Y. The Friends of Mt. Hope placed plastic covers Susan and her sister's Mary Anthony's headstone as visitors have placed stickers on them since early voting started Saturday, Oct. 24. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP)