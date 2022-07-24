A $3.5 million supportive housing project has been completed in downtown North Tonawanda. Supported through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, the adaptive reuse of the structure at 49 Tremont St. created 12 units of affordable housing, including eight studio apartments with on-site supportive services to help women who have experienced homelessness and are survivors of domestic violence.
Located across from Historic Riviera Theatre, 49 Tremont St. is within walking distance of the downtown area of North Tonawanda. The project substantially overhauled the more-than-a-century-old structure, converting a former gymnasium into studio apartments and adding a ground floor café, which will provide residents with on-site workforce training and employment opportunities.
The project received $1.4 million from the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, which is administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. In addition, OTDA will provide operating funding for the supportive services via the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.
The New York State Homes and Community Renewal provided $1.7 million in funding through the Low-Income Housing Trust Fund Program and Rural and Urban Community Investment Fund, which leveraged funds from the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, New York Main Street, the Yahoo Foundation, and developer equity. Empire State Development also provided $300,000 for the project through the Smart Growth Community Fund and $33,000 via Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Niagara County.
“All too frequently, domestic violence survivors find themselves facing housing instability as direct result of leaving an abusive partner,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a release on the project. “These studio apartments will provide a safe haven for survivors, where they can access the support and services they need to start on the path to recovery and stability.”
The project complements Hochul’s statewide plan to make housing more affordable, equitable, stable, and Green.
State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, “For survivors of domestic violence, having a safe, stable home is a crucial first step on the road to recovery. These studio apartments will provide that stability for survivors, while also providing them with the supportive services they need to start anew. This project, like so many others supported through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, further demonstrates Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers have access to safe, affordable housing, including some of the most vulnerable among us.”
Without safe and affordable housing, many victims of domestic violence have to make the impossible choice to either stay with their abusive partner or face homelessness, said Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Director Kelli Nicholas-Owens. “As New York State transforms systems to be more survivor-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive, we are reframing services and prioritizing permanent housing solutions to stabilize families impacted by the many forms of abuse. I am honored and excited about this partnership with the YWCA Niagara Frontier. I know from personal experience that the YWCA changes the lives of the women and families they serve. Governor Hochul’s leadership remains steadfast in ensuring that survivors of gender-based violence have access to the stable support they need.”
YWCA of Niagara Frontier CEO Kathleen Granchelli, said, “The YWCA Board of Directors and staff are very excited to have this project completed and open to serve the needs of the women in our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.