Support sought for 'Spirit of Christmas' event at Solidays

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD - Last year's "Spirit of Christmas" event at Solidays restaurant on Ward Road featured the traditional sights and sounds of the holidays, including visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
This year, the owners planned to build upon the success of the 2019 event by adding a petting zoo and maybe even pony rides.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 had other plans as restrictions imposed by the global pandemic forced organizers to rethink originally planned activities, including up-close visits with Jolly old St. Nick and his wife.
"Last year, the kids were sitting on Santa's lap and people were taking pictures and Mrs. Claus would walk them over to a table to pick out an unwrapped toy," said Gina DiFranco, whose son, Denny Soliday, owns the restaurant. "A lot of things are different than last year because of Covid."
Solidays began hosting a holiday event eight years ago in an effort to provide toys, pet food, gift cards and other items to families in need in the community. Organizers are encountering more demand than in past years as they continue to prepare for the 2020 "Spirit of Christmas" event, which will be held Saturday at the restaurant.
Owner Denny Soliday said - amid the economic struggles of the pandemic - the restaurant is receiving a lot of requests for assistance from needy families in the area.
"There are a lot of families that are reaching out to us," he said.
"We're a little overwhelmed with people in need," he added.
Organizers are seeking the community's help in collecting gifts for the needy, including unwrapped toys, pet supplies, gift cards from area grocery and department stores, clothes and non-perishable food items.
"We could sure use more toys because we’ve been getting a lot of phone calls," DiFranco said. "There’s so many people out there with so many sad stories."
Solidays' "Spirit of Christmas" annual charity event will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and will be held at the restaurant located at 6935 Ward Road, Niagara Falls. In an effort to promote public health and safety amid the pandemic, this year's event will be curbside pickup only, with one vehicle being served at a time.
To make arrangements to make a donation or for more information about the event, contact the restaurant at 716-524-2665 or send an email to solidaysrestaurant@gmail.com.
