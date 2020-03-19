What if you were a local child, stuck in the house, just waiting for something exciting to happen and — boom! — a super hero delivered some fun and educational items to your doorstep?
That’s the idea behind a program happening on Saturday courtesy of The Salvation Army of Niagara Falls and a local group known as The Justice League of Western New York.
On Saturday, the local Salvation Army is partnering with this “powerful” group of friends to deliver toys, games and learning tools to local children so they can continue to learn, play and express themselves during this unprecedented time of social distancing.
“As parents, we understand how difficult it can be to keep children busy and focused,” said Major Delia Carroll. “As Salvation Army Officers, we also feel a responsibility to help other parents in our community.”
The officers put out a call for help and The Justice League of Western New York - a non-profit assembly of volunteer cosplayers, costumers and prop builders - agreed to take action to help save the day.
The heroes will deliver “Rainy Day Activity Kits” from The Salvation Army of Niagara Falls to children who are stuck at home because of social restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The kits will include activities, educational materials, art supplies and games and will be left in front of homes of families that have limited resources. They will be delivered by the likes of Batman, Spiderman, The X-Men, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and other heroes.
The items will consist of donated toys, games and learning supplies that were part of Christmas seasons in the past.
All the families who are eligible to receive the items are part of the Salvation Army’s food pantry and other social service distribution list.
“Many of the families we serve are in a situation where they are isolated, restless, and the kids don’t have an outlet,” Major Steve said. “Usually, the kids can go to school or come to one of our programs and they are developing their brains, being creative, learning new skills and talents, and getting their energy out. Now, they are stuck inside, possibly anxious or even worried about what’s going on right now. Hope is an important thing and we want these kids to know that there are superheroes in our community that are looking out for them.”
