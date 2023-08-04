SANBORN — The State University of New York has launched a new program to improve the quality of those working with the disabled.
In partnership with the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, 12 SUNY campuses, including Niagara County Community College, will offer certification courses for direct support professionals.
Office commissioner Kerri Neifeld described this as something on top of the required training these professionals get.
“We want to see people attracted to this field we want to bring that professional level of skill,” Niefeld said, with addressing workforce challenges the field is facing one of their top priorities.
Tuition fees are paid for through $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, covering program fees, books, tuition, a laptop and accreditation costs for students. It will also provide for tutors, success coaches and program administrators, along with a $750 incentive for students who complete a micro-credential and earn a certification.
Courses will be offered online, with lead coordinator Dr. Cindy Oberjosh explaining that students are busy and they wanted to provide something convenient. Two DSP-I groups starting on Aug. 28 and Sept. 11, with a lot of interest already for the fall semester.
Each participating campus will work with an OPWDD-operated or affiliated provider to up skill current workers or provide internships to those new in the field.
Chuck Collard, the vice president of Western New York operations at Heritage Christian Services, said the biggest challenge of their industry is not just recruiting the staff, but retaining them. NCCC is also working with SASi and Beyond Support Network, hoping to partner with more.
Program registration is done through the respective college’s websites. Neifeld recommended that anyone interested talk with their employer about whether they are participating and if they can get in on the next round.
If successful, SUNY hopes to build on it and expand to other campuses.
