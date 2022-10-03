SUNY Potsdam has been notified that its accreditation "may be in jeopardy."
Accreditation is an evaluation process that certain colleges and universities undergo every 10 years. It ensures that schools are providing students with a solid education and that they are financially sound.
A key accreditor for the federal Department of Education found problems with SUNY Potsdam’s financial and academic reporting.
SUNY Potsdam is still fully accredited. But, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education issued the college a warning this summer. It said SUNY Potsdam is “out of compliance” in two out of seven categories.
They relate to the university’s finances and whether student achievement is being appropriately assessed.
Phillip Neisser, SUNY Potsdam’s interim president, talked about the warning during a College Council meeting earlier this month.
"What is going on here is we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing or much of what we’re supposed to be doing, virtually all, but we haven’t compiled it in a way that makes it easy to find, we haven’t publicized it on the web properly. So, we need to reveal more of that. And then put a few final pieces in place," he said.
The “few final pieces” Neisser mentioned may be referring to the commission’s requirement that the university gives them “adequate financial information that allows Commission representatives to assess the financial viability and management of the institution…”
SUNY Potsdam has until March of next year to show the commission it has addressed the shortcomings.
Neisser declined a request for an interview. The university said in a statement, “We will bring ourselves back into compliance and emerge from this process with a budgeting process that better aligns with our strategic priorities."
In recent years, SUNY Potsdam has faced declining enrollment and increasing debt. It is currently in the midst of a multi-year restructuring process that includes shoring up its finances and changes to academic offerings.
