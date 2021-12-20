SUNY installs interim chancellor in wake of Malatras scandals  

ALBANY — As the 64-campus State University system regroups after scandals involving Chancellor James Malatras, the trustees on Monday elevated SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley as interim chancellor.
Stanley, 72, will get a salary of $500,000 annually. An international search has been launched for a chancellor.
Malatras, a former high-ranking aide to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is slated to remain in his $450,000-per-year job until Jan. 14.
He announced his resignation this month after it was disclosed he sent profanity-laced messages to colleagues in the governor's office, before he became chancellor, attacking Lindsey Boylan, a former Cuomo administration official. Boylan eventually emerged as the first of several women who accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her in the workplace.
Referring to SUNY's student enrollment decline, one of the campus leaders in the faculty union, Andrew Solar-Greco, a staffer at SUNY Stony Brook, said in a tweet that by appointing the president of a comprehensive college in the system, the SUNY trustees showed they are "serious about tackling its biggest challenge & (hopefully) fighting for full funding in the upcoming budget."
Another local faculty union activist, Maureen Curtin, said of Stanley: "She has done some good work in increasing enrollment among traditionally underrepresented groups, but not in hiring and retention, especially faculty."
Curtin, an associate professor of English at SUNY Oswego, added: "Under her leadership, she has also expanded the ranks of grossly underpaid adjuncts while expanding the ranks of highly paid administrators."
The SUNY system has shed 20% of its student enrollment over the past decade. But SUNY and the legislature have yet to craft a comprehensive plan for addressing the slide.
Malatras has argued lawmakers should increase the SUNY budget and expand access to tuition subsidies and look for other ways to cut the overall cost of a SUNY education. Malatras has also pushed for increased expenditures on digital marketing. The enrollment decline coincides with an ongoing drop in public school enrollment throughout much of upstate New York.
While the university centers have not been as heavily affected by the enrollment crisis, the comprehensive colleges, such as SUNY Oneonta, have also seen their enrollments drop substantially in recent years, several faculty leaders have pointed out.
State Assembly Member Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), said he hopes the leaders of the SUNY system will do more to allow local communities to have input on the recruitment of administrators at the campuses. Two finalists are now under consideration for an opening as president of Clinton Community College.
Jones said he understands the importance of candidates for such openings being thoroughly vetted by those involved in the hiring.
"But it's been too Albany-centric and we need to get more input from the local communities," Jones said.
"We should be recruiting the best people we can for these positions."
Jones also said SUNY is making the right move by conducting a national search for the chancellor position.
Stanley is a graduate of the Syracuse University School of Law who was previously SUNY Oneonta's vice president for academic affairs.
In a statement, Stanley said: "I do not take lightly our responsibility to make sure we are providing a safe and welcoming environment that allows our students to grow academically and provide the foundation to pursue and reach their goals and dreams. During this leadership transition, their success will be my highest priority, and I look forward to leading this great university system to new heights.”
Meryll Tisch, the chairwoman of the SUNY board of trustees, said Stanley is "well-positioned to serve our 64 campuses with a proven record of accomplishments, integrity, and intellect.”
Malatras, meanwhile, is eligible to receive a $450,000 "study leave" after his resignation is finalized, the New York Post reported last week after reviewing the terms of his appointment contract from 2020.
Malatras could also receive a $245,000 faculty post at SUNY after the study leave is completed, the newspaper said.
Malatras received strong criticism from several lawmakers for his role in producing a state report that undercounted Covid-related deaths of nursing home patients and for helping Cuomo complete a pandemic memoir for which the former governor received $5.1 million.
