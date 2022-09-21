ALBANY — Following an enrollment decline of nearly 20% over the last decade, the State University of New York system is seeing its campuses stabilize, with a statewide dip of just 1.9% since one year ago, according to preliminary data released Wednesday.
From campus to campus, the one-year enrollment fluctuations varied. The system boasts a total of 64 campuses.
Among upstate campuses, the State University at Delhi posted one of the largest gains, experiencing a bump of 3.2% this September, compared to its total enrollment one year ago.
In that same period, however, SUNY Oneonta posted a 7.7% decline, while SUNY Plattsburgh shed 6% of its enrollment. Enrollment at the SUNY Cobleskill campus was more in line with the statewide average, with that college experiencing an enrollment dip of 1.1% over the past year.
In the community college sector, total enrollment dipped 1.2% statewide. Campuses that saw reduced enrollment this year include Niagara County Community College, posting a drop of 3.6%, while Clinton County Community College shed 4.6% of its enrollment.
Enrollment statistics reflect not only how much specific colleges are in demand by those seeking higher education opportunities, but they are also important because the economies and housing markets of many communities that host campuses can be impacted by increases or declines in the student populations.
The system-wide total enrollment now stands at 363,040 students, down markedly from the 2012 total of 461,816.
Pointing to the importance of working to regain the enrollment the university has shed, SUNY Acting Chancellor Deborah Stanley advised SUNY trustees Wednesday she has named Joel Wincowski to the newly-created position of deputy to the chancellor for enrollment. She said Wincowski will begin efforts immediately to help campuses strengthen their enrollment totals.
“You know, this is a cycle, and if you miss any part of a cycle, you are likely to miss your numbers totally,” said Stanley, pointing out the fall is a crucial period for executing such strategies.
Plans now call for enrollment to reach 500,000 by 2030, Stanley said, even as she acknowledged challenges brought on by a reduced birth rate, other demographic shifts and a decline nationally in college enrollment
Wincowski is a native of Longmeadow, Mass., who previously worked at SUNY Oswego. Stanley said other SUNY administrators are being directed to assist with the enrollment initiatives.
“We’ll be bringing out a lot of new initiatives and a lot of new campaigns over the next 30 days that we will be launching,” Wincowski said.
One bright spot highlighted by Stanley was data indicating that, system-wide, SUNY has just posted a gain of 0.3% in undergraduate first-time enrollment from one year ago. The data suggested that this was paced by a 4.1% increase in that category at the technology colleges.
As for the slight dip in SUNY’s system-wide enrollment from a year ago, Stanley said: “In fact, as we judge it against numbers that we’ve had recently and we judge it against some of the national numbers we see, SUNY is pretty much holding its own.”
Stanley said the appointment of Wincowski marks the first time an enrollment brainstorming effort has been brought into the chancellor’s office, illustrating the importance of the mission.
On another front, SUNY officials said $24 million in American Rescue Plan funds are being distributed to campuses to expand mental health and wellness services.
Those funds will be used to train counseling center staff, increase suicide prevention efforts and provide “emergency mini-grants to students who seek off-campus support,” SUNY announced.
One such initiative will be at SUNY Potsdam, where campus officials are creating a “Diversity Mindfulness Room” at the Center for Diversity.
There, students affiliated with BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) will have access to tools that can aid in managing symptoms of anxiety and depression and “promote emotional- and self-regulation,” SUNY said in explaining the program.
