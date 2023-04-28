NCCC sophomore Gabrielle Kramer was one of 46 students across New York state who were recognized with the Norman R. McConney, Jr. Award for Student Excellence.
Presented by the State University of New York Chancellor John B. King, Jr., the award identifies the achievements of Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) students who are in pursuit of their associate and bachelor degrees.
Students who demonstrate academic merit and perseverance are eligible for the award. Gabrielle’s determination to complete her degree at NCCC while overcoming personal triumphs was noted by EOP Director Angela Jackson. “Gabby is working, taking classes and taking care of her home. I am amazed by her tenacity, her inner strength and also her excitement for the next chapter of her life!”
Gabrielle is just as proud to be a NCCC student as the college is to have her enrolled. “EOP has helped tremendously. Without EOP Director Angela Jackson, I don’t think I would have succeeded in reaching my academic goals,” Gabrielle said.
Chancellor King noted, “When I visit our campuses, I am continuously awed and inspired by the dedicated, hardworking EOP students I meet. EOP is a ticket to upward mobility for New York students, which is why I am honored to recognize these students who stand as role models demonstrating what is possible.”
In the 2022-23 academic year, EOP will serve nearly 8,000 students on 54 SUNY campuses. The EOP serves a diverse student body and many students are first in their family to go to college. EOP students dream big and those selected for the program possess the motivation and promise to succeed in college. Since the program’s inception in 1967, more than 80,000 EOP students have earned SUNY degrees, participate in the workforce and contribute to the social and economic well-being of their communities.
