The Veterans One-stop Center of WNY, in partnership with the Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation and Buffalo Blues 4 Vets, is hosting the fourth annual Red, White, Rock ‘N Blues concert fundraiser at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Sportsmen’s Park and The Cave from 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Ten groups will take the stage at the three adjacent venues to raise money for Western New York veterans and their family members. Tickets are $25 for admission to all three venues and are available to the public for purchase online at sportsmensbuffalo.com. Set to appear are The Twang Gang, The Kensingtons, The Alison Pipitone Band, 77 Stone, and many more.
Event proceeds will benefit Veterans One-stop Center of WNY, the veteran service non-profit in WNY.
that empowers veterans, service members, and their families in their transition from military to civilian life. All of the programs at the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY, including housing, employment, case management, and peer support, are provided at no cost to the brave men and women who have served this nation. Veterans One-stop Center of WNY has helped over 12,700 veterans and service members since opening its doors in 2013, and the success of this event will allow the center to assist even more.
