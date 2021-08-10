Western New York Hotrods Customs and Classics will be hosting Summerfest at the Sal from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The car gates open at 9:30 a.m.
Five bands will be playing including Tesdesco Know Best, Al Go Rhythm, The Fabulous USA Band, Dark Water and Even Odds.
Food will be available from Solidays. There will also be assorted vendors and every cent earned goes to the Niagara Falls Fire Department’s Toy Fund, a 98-year old tradition.
