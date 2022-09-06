With the calendar turning from August to September, another summer season of festivals has drawn to a close. and another season of successes for one of the villages hosting them.
“I think they were successful in terms of attendance,” said Irene Rykaszewski, Lewiston Council on the Arts executive director. “The weather was perfect for all events this year.”
The council this year organized the Lewiston Art Festival, the Blue Mondays concert series, the Summer of ’69 and the Potter’s Field dedication, alongside helping out with the Lewiston Bicentennial Festival.
Attendance to the art festival already returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, despite distancing requirements.
With recurring events, the council aims to add something new each year, whether it’s a chalk mural artist, an art showcase or hands-on activities in partnership with another arts organization such as the Castellani Art Museum.
“Our audience comes every year to the festivals, so they want to see something new,” Rykaszewski said.
Artistic director Eva Nicklas said the Iroquois market at Hennepin Park, a feature of the Lewiston Art Festival, has grown every year, and as more artists express interest in exhibiting there, the organizers wonder where they can grow the market space.
Council-organized public events in the fall include the Marble Orchard “ghost walks” and the annual Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald. Meanwhile, planning for next year’s events has already started.
“Things don’t slow down around here much,” Nicklas said.
•••
While more involved with promoting events, the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce puts on its share of festivals in the region, too, such as the Northwest Jazz Festival and the Town of Porter’s Summerfest.
“Our focus is more on the end of the year for major events,” said Chamber President Jennifer Pauly.
Attendance to Chamber-backed events is difficult to predict, given that they’re planned a year in advance, according to Pauly. Because of uncertainty caused by the lingering Covid pandemic, some springtime events including the Taste of Lewiston and the Smelt Festival, were called off.
“Even in January of ’22, COVID was still around. We had to come up with alternate plans for everything we’re planning,” Pauly said.
Chamber-backed events are drawing close to pre-pandemic crowd numbers now, she added.
The early fall Harvest and Hops Festival is scheduled for Sept. 24-Sept. 25 and will be back to its 2019 size. The Christmas Walk through Lewiston will take place this year as well.
