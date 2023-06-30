LEWISTON — After seven months of looking for a new space, Sue’s Frame of Mind will reopen for business at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The new location is the lower level of the Gary Optical building at 900 Center St. facing North 9th Street.
Like two other small businesses, Sue’s Frame of Mind was a victim of the fire that ravaged their Center Street building on Nov. 30, 2022. The plot of land has since been cleared and is for sale.
“It was devastating watching three businesses and two apartments go up in flames,” Sue Sullivan said. “It took some time for me to basically heal my soul. There was a lot of me in that space.”
Sue’s Frame of Mind was in business as of December 2009 during the annual Christmas walk. Sullivan previously had worked at another frame store for 16 years.
In the aftermath of the fire, one of Sullivan’s wholesale suppliers, New York Frame, offered her some space in its Broadway Avenue, Buffalo, warehouse to sort through what she could salvage and finish some projects. Even while doing that, Sullivan found the time to return finished projects to her customers, a lot of which were Christmas gifts.
That environment involved working with other framers doing a lot of their own projects, including for the renamed AKG gallery in Buffalo. It helped fill her creativity in a much better way than just being at home.
“They gave me sanctuary,” Sullivan said, “and that was what I needed.”
Because it’s where her customer base is, Sullivan wanted to be back in Lewiston in a new space. It was just a matter of what was available, the size, and what was in her budget. In that, she secured the new Center Street location, and has worked to get it ready for Saturday.
Since the store will not be fully up and running when open, Sullivan may need more time to finish framing projects. Still, she will offer custom picture framing, displaying the art of local artists, and hopes to expand.
Saturday’s reopening will not have any fanfare or parties, because Sullivan just wanted to say she’s back and wants to see her customers again.
“Ever since (news of the reopening) hit Facebook, it’s nice to know that my reputation is good,” Sullivan said. “I’m glad they think very highly of me. It’s humbling.”
Sue’s Frame of Mind will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
