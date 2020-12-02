Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata jolted his department Tuesday afternoon by announcing his retirement, effective immediately.
A more than 30-year veteran of the police department, Licata took over as the city’s top cop in January 2019. He was appointed by then Mayor Paul Dyster and retained his post after the election of current Mayor Robert Restaino.
“It has been an incredible opportunity to lead this fine group of law enforcement professionals. I have committed my career to this department and it has been an honor to serve as superintendent,” Licata said in a statement released by the city’s public information officer.
Licata praise his officers and support staff for their work during a pandemic and a time of serve budget restrictions.
“The effort of the men and women that have served this community over the years of my career is unsurpassed by any other law enforcement department,” Licata said in the statement. “I am proud of their effort and proud to have been able to serve with them.”
The superintendent’s sudden departure caught the heads of local law enforcement agencies across Niagara County off-guard. Several told the Gazette that they had enjoyed working with Licata and would miss their continued collaboration.
“Chief Licata has served this community as a member of the Niagara Falls Police Department for more than 30 years and his contributions to the department and the community are greatly appreciated,” Restaino said in expressing appreciation for the superintendent’s service.
The mayor said that Deputy Superintendent John Faso will step in to serve as interim superintendent “while further discussions are underway for the appointment of a new superintendent.”
