LOCKPORT — A sign that the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital is one step closer to opening flew in Monday afternoon. Catholic Health officials and media were present to see a successful test of the helipad located directly next to the emergency room.
Mount St. Mary’s Hospital President C.J. Urlaub was there as the Mercy Flight touched down. He said he was looking forward to the opening of the hospital’s ER, noting that PIKE Construction Services was doing everything it could to bring the opening date sooner than expected. The new hospital is expected to open in mid-September.
In the meantime, Urlaub said the temporary emergency room on 5875 South Transit Road has been “unbelievable” in its ability to handle the needs of the community following the closing of Eastern Niagara Hospital.
“The amount of families, the amount of patients have surprised us,” Urlaub said. “We’ve had over 60 patients in a day and averaging about 40-something every day.”
Lori Dufresne, director of Catholic Health emergency services, said that the planned date for the South Transit Road temporary ER to close is Oct. 10.
Dufresne said that 90% of the patients they’ve seen have been treated and discharged and only 10% have needed transport to another facility, noting that when the new hospital is operational, that number would be going down further.
The types of cases have mostly been a mix of “summer accidents,” as well as cough and cold, kidney stones and abdominal pain. There are eight rooms to house patients with three nurses and one 24/7 physician on at all times, as well as one nurse practitioner on 12 hours a day.
Sue Brooks, vice president of patient services, said she was excited about the LMH opening, especially the level of “care and comfort” that patients will have with telehealth functionality in every room.
“This new hospital is bringing us into the 21st century,” she said.
