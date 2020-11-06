Subject with gun prompts police search in Wheatfield

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD - Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were involved Friday afternoon in a search for a subject with a gun near Williams and River roads.
Niagara Falls Police initially received a call reporting an incident involving a male with a gun driving a dark grey Lincoln near 24th Street and Lasalle Avenue in Niagara Falls. The caller reported a possible domestic incident where the male had pushed a female into the vehicle.
Falls police located the vehicle reportedly involved in the incident near 58th Street and Buffalo Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled the scene, heading south over the Grand Island Bridge. At that point, the pursuit was called off.
The vehicle was seen making a u-turn on Grand Island and heading back north into the city. The vehicle lost control while exiting the Lasalle Expressway at Williams Road. No officers were in pursuit of the vehicle at that time.
Witnesses at businesses in the area near the intersection of Williams and River roads reported seeing the male running from the vehicle with what appeared to be a handgun. He was last seen running into the wooded area. With the use of K-9s and a drone, officers searched the area. Police said the suspect was not found.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti told reporters that the search was related the the incident in Niagara Falls. He said police conducted an extensive search because the subject reportedly had a gun.
